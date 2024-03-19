Watch: New accused in dock for Joshlin disappearance

Allegedly linked to the disappearance of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, Lourentia Lombaard, 32, made her first appearance at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Lombaard was arrested at the weekend and is set to join three other accused, including Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, in the matter.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “Lombaard appeared at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court (Monday) morning. (She) is charged with trafficking in persons for the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping ... in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith. Her case has been postponed until March 25 for bail information.” The State has indicated it would oppose bail against all the accused.

A month after the girl’s disappearance, Lombaard is expected to join her co-accused – Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Smith – who are alleged to have trafficked the Grade 1 pupil for R20 000. Joshlin went missing on February 19 and was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She had allegedly been left in the care of Appolis, the boyfriend of Joshlin’s mother, but he could not account for her whereabouts.