Watch: NPA on why it dropped charges against one of Joshlin’s accused

Police have received information on the whereabouts of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). This emerged on Wednesday as charges of trafficking and kidnapping were withdrawn against one of the accused at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

Phumza Sigaqa was released after charges against her were withdrawn by the State, while Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn and Racquel “Kelly” Smith abandoned their bail applications. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the investigation could not positively link Sigaqa to Joshlin’s disappearance.

“We can confirm that charges have been withdrawn at this stage and it will depend on what comes from the investigation if charges against her could be reinstated. The charges had to be withdrawn as there is no evidence linking her at this stage. “We’ve requested a postponement for investigation, which we believe must be followed up. National Prosecution Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirms the continued investigation against the three accused includes information on the whereabouts of Joshlin Smith. 📽️ @ChevonBooysen #JoshlinSmith pic.twitter.com/TeynOfrpXu — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) March 13, 2024

Police have told us that there is information they received on the whereabouts of the child. There are also still witness statements which need to be done and cellphone data analysis,” said Ntabazalila. As the accused were led out of court, Smith burst into tears when she recognised family members in the public gallery after they asked about her well-being.

Provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said their focus remained on the search for the missing child, who had disappeared from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha, on February 19. She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts and is alleged to have been trafficked for R20,000. Patekile said they respect the court’s decision relating to the withdrawal of charges against Sigaqa. Joshlin Smith was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. “That does not mean the investigation ends there. The investigation continues where we have two ultimate goals – to find the child and to secure a conviction and sentence. That is why if the court withdraws charges against one accused, we respect the decision as we still have three others in court facing charges,” said Patekile.

Violent clashes between the residents and police erupted outside the court, and Patekile confirmed that a female officer was taken to hospital after being hit in the face with an object. Police used stun grenades, tear gas and barbed wire to control the crowd. No one was arrested, said Patekile. Violent clashes between the residents and police erupted outside the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Patrick Louw/Independent Newspapers “We cannot condone public violence. Our main function is to prevent crime and now for the community to attack our members, unprovoked, is unacceptable. I have directed that an investigation be done and a case of public violence is being investigated,” said Patekile.