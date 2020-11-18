Watch out for cheap electricity voucher scams, warns Eskom

Cape Town - Eskom has warned the public against electricity voucher scams being promoted on social media. Eskom on Wednesday said it has been inundated with requests to conduct investigations into scams that purport to sell “cheap electricity” vouchers. “This scam is perpetrated through promotions being advertised on social media sites Facebook and Twitter and WhatsApp. These unscrupulous individuals dupe people into paying for this ‘cheap electricity’ through the use of electronic funds transfers such as e-wallet and money market. Thereafter the scammers disappear and leave the customers destitute and out of pocket,” the power utility said. Eskom is currently working with law enforcement agencies to trace and prosecute these unscrupulous individuals. “We want to urge the members of public not to fall prey to these crooks, but to report these acts of fraud to the police without delay,” said Advocate Karen Pillay, Eskom’s General Manager for Security.

Co-operation with the law enforcement agencies has already resulted in some arrests and prosecutions are ongoing in the Eastern Cape and in Mpumalanga provinces.

Eskom cautioned customers to purchase their prepaid electricity vouchers from the registered Eskom vendors.

Meanwhile, as part of International Fraud Awareness Week, from November 15-21, Transnet warned the public not to fall prey to job and tender scams.

Transnet and its operating divisions has experienced an increase in the number of fake job and tender advertisements in circulation, using Transnet’s name to lure unsuspecting victims.

“Transnet’s recruitment processes will never ask anyone to pay for any part of the process, as jobs are not for sale. If you pay, you have participated in a criminal act.

“It is important for the public to also note that Transnet never advertises jobs on radio, television or social media,” Transnet said.

Eskom customers can anonymously report illegal activities to the toll-free reporting line: 0800 11 27 22.

For legitimate Transnet job advertisements, visit: www.transnet.net and go to the careers tab.

To report any suspicious job and tender scams using the company’s tip-off hotline, 0800 003056 or email [email protected]

Cape Times