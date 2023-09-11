WATCH: Outrage after suspect dragged by police van after alleged drug arrest

Police have confirmed the arrest of a suspect, who was captured on video being dragged behind the back of a police van, on drug possession charges. The video clip, which sparked outrage from Kensington residents on social media, has been circulating since the weekend and shows the suspect handcuffed to a SAPS vehicle while onlookers shout at officers.

A police officer appears to shut the door securely at the back of the police van while the suspect is standing outside the vehicle. A crowd of residents then approach the SAPS vehicle, and people are heard shouting, “hy skiet ‘n skoot daar (he fired a shot)”. Police officers then alight the SAPS vehicle before driving off with the suspect still handcuffed to the outside of the van for several metres while onlookers run after them.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the suspect was arrested on Saturday afternoon when he was allegedly found in possession of cocaine and mandrax tablets. ‘’Disgruntled community members started pelting the police officers with stones while the suspect was already handcuffed. “The SAPS members drove to a safe area where they placed the suspect into the holding area of the SAPS vehicle,’’ said Swartbooi.

The suspect was expected to make a court appearance on Monday on charges related to drug possession. Kensington CPF chairperson Jameelah Liedeman said: “Kensington CPF Exco is aware of the video that is currently doing the rounds on social media. We, in no uncertain terms condone this behaviour, as depicted by members of Kensington SAPS, but we also need more information and clarity as what transpired. We refrain from any further comments until the investigation into the matter has been completed.”