WATCH: Police probe latest deadly Khayelitsha shootings

CAPE TOWN - Crime scene experts are scouring the scene in the Enkanini informal settlement, Khayelitsha, where six people were shot and killed on Sunday afternoon. SAPS said that reports from the scene showed that three unknown gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in Lindela Road at around 4pm.

“After being alerted to the shooting incident , police arrived and found the bodies of the five victims strewn across two scenes that are 200 metres apart,” Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa said. "A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility. The yet-to-be-identified victims –two women and four men – are estimated to be aged between 22 and 27. "Police have opened murder cases that are investigated by organised crime detectives. Anyone with information that could assist is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111."

Separately on Saturday at about 10pm, a shoot-out ensued between Harare police and suspects in 40 Section Makhaza, Khayelitsha. It was alleged that an e-hailing taxi was dropping off a passenger in that area when they were attacked by five armed suspects. The suspects, in attempting to hijack the vehicle, shot and killed the passenger. The driver escaped unharmed. “The quick response by police resulted in the shoot-out between police and the suspects. Two suspects were wounded during the shoot-out and are under police guard in hospital. The members confiscated two pistols on the scene of which the serial numbers were filed off.

