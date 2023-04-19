WATCH: R12.6m therapeutic playground launched at Red Cross hospital

Cape Town - The Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital has launched its therapeutic playground, worth R12.6 million.
The launch took place at the main therapeutic play area at the hospital in Rondebosch, and was attended by donors, hospital staff and children.
The therapeutic play areas include the main entrance of the hospital therapeutic play area, occupational therapy and neuro development play area, internal S1 courtyard and the department of child and adolescent psychiatry.
Each area is designed to address the needs of all children, including those with physical, developmental, cognitive and sensory disabilities.
Hospital chief executive, Dr Anita Parbhoo, said: “To us, this is not just a playground, but a safe place where children of all abilities can play and explore the worlds around them. We thank the donors, whose generosity will leave a mark on the lives of children who visit the hospital, for years to come.”
Speaking on behalf of the Harry Crossley Foundation, a benefactor of the Children's Hospital Trust, Linda Whitfield, said that the foundation saw the need for a playground at a hospital for children.
“It brings a sense of normal to patients, parents, and siblings, in an often stressful situation”, “We hope that this beautiful playground abounds with the sounds of laughter and joy and helps to restore those who play in it back to full health”, she said.
