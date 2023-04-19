WATCH: R12.6m therapeutic playground launched at Red Cross hospital

The launch took place at the main therapeutic play area at the hospital in Rondebosch, and was attended by donors, hospital staff and children.

The therapeutic play areas include the main entrance of the hospital therapeutic play area, occupational therapy and neuro development play area, internal S1 courtyard and the department of child and adolescent psychiatry.

Each area is designed to address the needs of all children, including those with physical, developmental, cognitive and sensory disabilities.

Hospital chief executive, Dr Anita Parbhoo, said: “To us, this is not just a playground, but a safe place where children of all abilities can play and explore the worlds around them. We thank the donors, whose generosity will leave a mark on the lives of children who visit the hospital, for years to come.”