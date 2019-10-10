WATCH: Refugees vow to continue CBD sit-in until resettlement by UNHCR









Hundreds of refugees including women and children from various African and Middle Eastern countries, have been camped out in the foyer of the Waldorf Arcade in the CBD since Tuesday, demanding to be resettled. Photo: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Refugees participating in a sit-in at the Cape Town office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have vowed to continue their action until their concerns are addressed or they are resettled. This as Western Cape refugee leaders said their fellow refugees were being misled and promised resettlement. Hundreds of refugees including women and children from various African and Middle Eastern countries have been camped out in the foyer of the Waldorf Arcade in the CBD since Tuesday. They are demanding the UNHCR help them with resettlement in other countries, accusing the organisation of failing to deal with refugee problems since the 2008 xenophobic violence. Representing leaders from Cameroon, Somalia, Ethiopia, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Congo, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Rwanda, Patrick Matenga, distanced himself from the sit-in campaign, saying it was not in the best interests of refugees and asylum seekers.

“This action is a threat to the safety of refugees and asylum seekers by compelling them to participate in an illegal march.

“We have been informed by refugees and asylum seekers that they have been promised resettlement should they participate in this protest,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Brendan Magaar / African News Agency (ANA)

Matenga said although more action should be taken to ensure prosecution of perpetrators of violence against foreign nationals, the government condemned the attacks in several forums.

However, those participating in the protest say they will continue until the UNHCR changed its treatment of refugees.

A 25-year-old refugee from the DRC who asked not to be named, said: “We want to leave SA, for their wives, their jobs and everything they (South Africans) say we take from them.”

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, JP Bacous said refugee leaders were compromised as their organisations were being funded by the government.

“Those organisations who say they are for foreign nationals, are being run by white people.

“Even those distancing themselves were here on Tuesday, wanting to be part of this but because of their situation they have been placed, they were left with no choice,” he said.

The UNHCR acknowledged the issues raised, including employment and self-reliance, documentation, and personal security concerns.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is working closely with the South African authorities to continue providing protection through the issuance of appropriate identity documentation, to facilitate access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities for all refugees and asylum seekers.

‘‘We have also been increasing our capacity and that of our partner organisations to meet immediate needs as well as engage with persons of concern through community outreach activities,” the UNHCR said.

“We are grateful to the South African government for the ongoing collaboration with the UNHCR in the provision of international protection to those in need as well as finding immediate and long-term solutions for refugees and asylum seekers - most living in host communities who also face many socio-economic challenges.”

South Africa is hosting close to 268000 refugees and asylum seekers, mainly from Somalia, the DRC, and Ethiopia, among others.

Government Communication and Information System acting director-general, Phumla Williams, said: “The South African government reiterates that our country welcomes all people who are legally in the country and are contributing to its economic development.

“South Africa is internationally renowned for using dialogue to solve differences and problems.”

Williams said South Africans and those within the country’s borders were expected to adhere to the laws of the country, and that the country saw peaceful dialogue as the first option for resolving any form of dispute.

Cape Times