Cape Town – Law Enforcement officers in the Muizenberg area are continuing in their quest to rid the beach and streets of the suburb of opportunistic muggers. Following up on yesterday's arrest of three muggers, they arrested another suspect on Thursday who attempted to rob a female on the Muizenberg-St James walkway at 6.40am, the Metro Police said.

This after a video circulating on social media shows how a woman bravely tried to fight back against one of her assailants after two men made off with her bag while walking down a street in Muizenberg.

The footage was initially shared on Bosbeer/CapeTown, a Twitter account aiming to “keep people informed about the latest crime trends, news and breaking stories”.

The video has had over 90 000 views. It shows the woman walking presumably to work when a silver car pulls up next to her.

Two men jump out of the vehicle and one grabs her bag while another chases after her for her cellphone. He grabs her, but she puts up a fight and drops her cellphone in the process.

The second assailant then picks up the phone and runs back to the car – the driver was already pulling away – with the woman chasing after him.

Robbery video. Happened Saturday morning Muizenberg. Cape Town. Lady on her way to work attacked and robbed. B. O. L. O for this Mercedes CA96600 @Abramjee @WCCC_ZA @SAcrimefighters @crimeairnetwork pic.twitter.com/nubwEWxx7j — BOSBEER /CAPE TOWN (@BOSBEER2006) February 20, 2019

She grabs the back door but the car speeds off, leaving her next to the side of the road. She can be seen sitting down on the sidewalk, sobbing, while cars pass by.

No one stopped to help. One Twitter user, Sandile Wanda, remarked: “Wow to the car owners that went pass the lady as if they never witnessed nothing bad.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed a case of robbery had been opened on Tuesday, 10 days after the incident took place on February 9 at about 7.40am.

Commenting on today's incident in Muizenberg, the City said: "An Auxiliary officer on bicycle patrol was alerted and he pursued the suspect, who attempted to flee. The suspect was caught on Muizenberg station before he could board a train.

"He was taken to Muizenberg SAPS and charged with attempted robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon. SAPS will investigate further to establish if the suspects are connected to other beach robberies in the area."

On Wednesday, Law Enforcement officers in Muizenberg arrested three male suspects, aged 18, 16 and 14. They allegedly tried to rob people walking on Sunrise Beach in Muizenberg.

"An alert member of the public reported the incident and after a lengthy foot chase in the dunes at Sunrise Beach, the officers managed to apprehend the three suspects," the City said.

"A knife which was used when they allegedly attempted to rob their victims was recovered. They were taken to Muizenberg SAPS, where it was discovered that warrants for their arrest had also previously been issued for other cases.

"SAPS will investigate further to establish if the suspects are connected to other beach robberies in the area."

On Monday, a female was robbed of her handbag at gunpoint in the Milnerton area. Law Enforcement officers were informed of the incident and received information that the vehicle was travelling towards Table View.

A female officer spotted the vehicle on Otto du Plessis and called for back-up. The SAPS responded and the officer blocked the vehicle outside the Bayside Mall to prevent them from driving any further.

With the assistance of the SAPS the four suspects – two males and two females – were arrested.

"The firearm turned out to be a gas gun. The handbag and all her valuables were recovered. They were charged with possession of stolen goods and possession of a dangerous weapon."

