Water pipe being recharged as City works to restore its normal pressure

By Monday evening, night the most crucial part of Southern Peninsula water pipe repairs was well under way with the welding of the new section complete, teams recharging the pipe and valves slowly being opened, the City said. In an update on the repairs to the 915mm diameter bulk water system, Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said teams had to undertake the refilling process as slowly as possible to prevent secondary bursts.

Badroodien had at the weekend said that due to vandalism of an air valve in Parkwood there was a leak in the system and to repair this damage would require shutting off the water supply, impacting a significant portion of the southern parts of the city. Affected areas included Pelican Park, Strandfontein, Grassy Park, Schaapkraal, Ottery, Steenberg, Marina Da Gama, Lavender Hill, Vrygrond, Southfield, Plumstead, Wynberg, Muizenberg, Westlake, Kirstenhof and Diep River. Badroodien said on Monday that water tankers were still on location across the communities.

“When a tanker is empty they have to refill and once they’ve refilled they will move to the next location. We try to service as many people as the water allows. Please do not bring too many containers as this is a short-term outage and water must be provided to all residents,” Badroodien said. “The welding of the new pipe is now complete. The teams are recharging the pipe at this moment. Valves are slowly being opened. This is the most crucial part of any of the pipe repairs. “With this progress we anticipate communities to have low water pressure in the early hours of the morning.

Normal pressure will be restored by today if all goes well during the refilling process," he said. "We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding."