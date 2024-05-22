Water polo punch leads to wave of dental costs

“I’m not a violent person.” These were the closing remarks by Bishops Diocesan College former pupil Bingo Ivanisevic, who is charged with the assault of a rival team member, Ross Stone, by punching him in the mouth, resulting in a number of teeth dislodging – one of which was allegedly retrieved from the bottom of the pool.

The incident occurred during an U.19 water polo match six years ago, whereafter Ivanisevic was charged with “misconduct and unsportsmanlike conduct according to school policy” during disciplinary hearings at his school. The incident caused severe injury to Rondebosch Boys’ High School pupil Stone’s face, teeth and jaw. After his attacker was red-carded during the match, further disciplinary action against him included a 7-match ban. After having testified in his own defence and undergone cross-examination this week, Ivanisevic on Tuesday told the court that he had “suffered continuous abuse by peers and the community and only one time acted out of self-defence”.

Ivanisevic had also told the court that this reaction of self-defence came from “adrenalin pumping through my veins and the fact that I was drowning and out of every incident, I came off second best”. “There are always two sides to a story and my side was never allowed to be heard,” Ivanisevic told the court. However, Stone’s advocate, Paul Eia, submitted that Ivanisevic’s version of events “was a lie” and in his evidence in chief “tried to reason why this incident happened”.

Eia further added that additional evidence given – which related to the incident – was not offered during his testimony in chief and had also not been reported to the school during a disciplinary hearing. Stone concluded his testimony in the Western Cape High Court last week. Ivanisevic vehemently denied that his version of events was a lie. The court heard that leading up to the assault, in the fourth chukka of the match, Stone was bearing down for a goal but was dispossessed after being knocked on his right arm and a 5m penalty was afforded to the Rondebosch team.

It was Ivanisevic’s version that he had dried up Stone’s goal-scoring during the match and through a “tactical call” by his coach, he had marked Stone to neutralise Stone’s goal-scoring. It was alleged that during this time, Ivanisevic assaulted Stone. However, Ivanisevic’s version was that he was “being pulled down under water and attacked at the genitals” by Stone and was drowning. Eia put it to Ivanisevic that this scuffle was never reported to the disciplinary committee at his school and neither to his fellow team members.

Two referee reports which recorded the incident during the match made no reference to such a scuffle preceding the attack by Ivanisevic. It was Ivanisevic’s submission that he “couldn’t report it to anyone else as (Stone’s) dad said ‘see you in court’ ”. According to him, he had just spoken to his mother about the alleged assault on him.