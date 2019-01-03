Western Cape police are investigating arson as the possible cause of a fire that devastated the village of Wupperthal. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The water supply has been restored to the community of Wupperthal after a fire raged through the town on Sunday. The devastating fire has left about 200 people homeless heading into the new year after the fire spread from the mountains to homes around 5pm on Sunday.

Cape Town Disaster Management deputy head Wilfred Solomons-Johannes said the water supply was restored on Tuesday evening.

“The blaze that rapidly swept through to Wupperthal Moravian Mission Station also destroyed the clinic, town hall and the parsonage of the minister.

“The emergency care personnel and ambulances from the (provincial) Department of Health assisted the fire victims throughout the night and have been placed on standby to assist where required,” Solomons-Johannes said.

He added that it was difficult to maintain contact and to reach people at Wupperthal as the telecommunications infrastructure had been completely destroyed and communications through emergency services were being relied on.

To donate to the fire victims, visit https://www.fruitful-futures.com/wuppertal-fire-relief/

Clanwilliam residents have also united to help fire victims and will host a fund-raiser concert.

All proceeds will go to the those left homeless.

The benefit concert will be held on Sunday at the VGK Church in Clanwilliam from 6pm. Tickets cost R20 for adults and R10 for children.

Residents affected by the fire are still in need of food packages and clothing.