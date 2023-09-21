WCED probing alleged Business Studies trial exam paper leak

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) is investigating the possible leak of a Business Studies Grade 12 trial exam paper. On Monday, a Cape Town learner posted on social media alleging the paper had to be abruptly changed before pupils wrote the exam.

“Our principal told us that the business paper was leaked and it had to be changed in 90 minutes. Another paper had to be printed,” he said. Matric learners across the country are currency writing their September trial exams ahead of the final National Senior Certificate (NSC) November exams. Spokesperson for Education MEC David Maynier, Kerry Mauchline said: “We are aware of a social media post referring to a leaked exam paper, and we are investigating this.

“There is no province-wide paper for the matric trial exams. “When a district uses a common paper for more than one school, they have a backup paper in case of any allegations of leaks. “A back up paper was used in this instance given reports of a possible content leak.

“No leak occurred at the school attended by the learner who made the video, but the school did write the alternate paper. “It is always better to be safe than sorry when allegations regarding leaks occur.” Mauchline said with about 39 days to go before the final exams, the department has pulled out all the stops to support Grade 12 learners.