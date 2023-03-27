‘We want justice’ - Factreton residents slam ‘heartless’ law enforcement

Cape Town - Factreton residents say they were brutalised by law enforcement when they were shot with rubber bullets as officers were in the area to support Anti-Land Invasion Unit staff to remove a structure. Authorities were in the community to demolish a Wendy house that was erected on Public Works land when the incident occurred on March 11, residents said.

Community activist Megayvian Carolissen said an altercation broke out when residents demanded to see a court order. “We went to the law enforcement people and asked them to show us their high court order that gives them a go ahead to break down the wooden house. They were also asked who their commanding officer was. These questions were ignored, whereafter the Wendy house was demolished within a few minutes. “Law enforcement did not show us any court papers or show us proof that they have legal rights to break down a wooden house. The gathering was loud, noisy but peaceful. Then, without any warning of what they intended to do and without any warning shots being fired, the law enforcement officers with the shotguns started to shoot with rubber bullets into the crowd of onlookers, who were unarmed,” he said.

Carolissen said several people were wounded, as well as his dog, and needed medical treatment. “Everyone who was wounded was shot with rubber bullets. Some victims had multiple wounds. All victims required medical treatment, and many of them are psychologically traumatised. Many of the children, women, and other people who they shot had to go to doctors. These law enforcement people; they do not have a heart for poor people like us,” he said. Carolissen said they are seeking legal action against law enforcement.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers discharged rubber rounds after the crowd became riotous, hurling stones and petrol bombs at staff members. “Law Enforcement officers provided support to Anti-Land Invasion Unit staff who were on site to remove an unoccupied structure. One structure was taken down; however, no materials were removed from the site. This was done in terms of the Unlawful Occupation By-Law 2021 and an existing court order. “Two Law Enforcement Officers were bitten by a dog – one was taken to hospital for medical treatment. A case was opened at Goodwood SAPS for public violence and assault,” Dyason said.