The Maitland Post Office after the robbery. Photo: Monique Duval / Daily Voice

Cape Town – An elderly social grant beneficiary has detailed how three armed men stormed the Kraaifontein post office and held staff at gunpoint before they fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The incident, on Monday, occurred the same day staff the Maitland post office was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money when three armed men entered the facility.

Police could not confirm whether the same suspects were behind the robberies.

The Kraaifontein resident said: “Three armed men entered the premises demanding everyone lie on the floor, before forcing employees to give them money, then running out.

"Matters got worse because we opted to use ATMs in stores but couldn’t withdraw money. Other people lost their cards when they inserted them in the machines,” she said.

It was found there was a national Saswitch software malfunction.

Police spokesperson André Traut said cases of business robbery were being investigated.

“According to reports, three armed men entered the post office (Kraaifontein) about 9.20am and demanded money from the employees. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. They are yet to be arrested.

“The circumstances surrounding a robbery at the Maitland post office at around 7.15am are being investigated. Three armed suspects fled with cash and are yet to be arrested.”

Acting chief executive of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), Abraham Mahlangu, said yesterday: “Some Sassa beneficiaries encountered problems yesterday (on Monday) when trying to withdraw their grants at the post office and through other payment channels. This was due to a network problem on the side of the South African Post Office (Sapo) grant payment system.

“The grant money has been reversed into the affected beneficiaries’ accounts and is now available for withdrawal. Sassa is working with all relevant stakeholders on its value chain to avoid a repeat of this situation in the future.

"We would like to sincerely apologise to the affected beneficiaries and their families for yesterday’s disruption in grant payments.”

Post Office spokesperson Martie Gilchrist said the Maitland office reopened yesterday but Kraaifontein remained closed.

“Staff have received trauma counselling in both cases and hope the Kraaifontein office will open as soon as investigations are done.

"We have seen an increase in robberies since the migration of Sassa beneficiaries’ grants to the post office. Security measures were put in place and we are currently upgrading our security. Offices in high-risk areas will be addressed first.”

Beneficiaries are requested to direct queries to the Sassa toll-free number (0800 601011).

Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times