Cape Town – A West Coast pastor and a fisherman have been hailed for their heroic efforts in rescuing two bathers who were swept out to sea by rip currents at Leentjiesklip. Pastor Peter Veysie risked his life swimming out into the surf to help the two men in distress. He reached Justin April first and was able to assist him to a sandbank, then help him to the shore.

Veysie then went back into the water to go after 26-year-old Quinton Jacobs from Pacaltsdorp.

NSRI Wilderness station commander Garth Dominy said Veysie pointed the NSRI crew in the direction in which Jacobs was being swept.

“Pastor Peter is commended for his contribution in saving Justin’s life. Quinton Jacobs was being swept, in strong currents, across the shore front towards the Kaaiman’s River Mouth and he was in grave danger."