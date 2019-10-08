The EIIF is being developed as a flagship project that aims to facilitate the collaboration and co-ordination between all relevant sectors including CapeNature, national and provincial government departments, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), academic institutions, landscape initiatives, the private sector and NGOs.
The framework will serve as a key informant to promote and co-ordinate conservation, restoration and alien clearing activities while delivering goods and services (eg water), jobs and safe living conditions.
Environmental Affairs, Development Planning and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell said alien invasive species had a detrimental impact on water catchment areas and therefore the programme to tackle the problem was vitally important.
“We are spending millions every year across the province in ongoing efforts to tackle the scourge. The Western Cape biodiversity entity CapeNature has spent R39.4m over the past four years in tackling the problem of alien vegetation infestations on CapeNature managed land.