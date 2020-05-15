Western Cape MEC slammed for food aid ‘fearmongering’

Cape Town – Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez has been slated for earlier this week charging in a statement that “she became aware that draft regulations proposed the banning of cooked food distribution by NGOs”. Fernandez had publicly said: “I have become aware that new draft regulations currently before National Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu propose the banning of cooked food distribution by NGOs, and will require all NGOs to apply for permits if they wish to distribute any form of food aid.” The ANC in the province has reacted, saying the statement was fearmongering and inaccurate. Party MPL Cameron Dugmore said “nothing was further from the truth”. “The ANC condemns a statement issued by DA MEC Sharna Fernandez as irresponsible and also a blatant attempt to scare and exploit, for no other reason but contemptible political gain, the needs of the most vulnerable members of society.

“In the statement issued this week, the MEC for Social Development hysterically claimed she had become aware that the national government was considering draft regulations that propose banning the distribution of cooked foods by NGOs Nothing could be further from the truth,” said Dugmore.

Dugmore’s statement was put to Fernandez’s office yesterday, which responded with a statement in which Fernandez confirmed that she had heard Social Development Minster Lindiwe Zulu’s announcement that she will not ban cooked food provision by NGOs.

“While we wait to hear from the National Department of Social Development on the proposed draft directions regulating food relief, I welcome Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu’s announcement that she will not ban cooked food provision by NGOs.

“In the interim, I urge that the distribution of cooked food and other forms of food relief be continued by NPOs, ECDs (early childhood development facilities), school feeding programmes, and citizens who have stepped up to feed the vulnerable and hungry, bearing in mind that all Covid-19 health and social distancing protocols will and must be adhered to.

“Hot foods like porridge and soup are often the only meal many rely on.”

