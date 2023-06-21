Western Cape police laud investigating team as rapist gets life imprisonment

Cape Town – Western Cape police management has lauded the investigating officer who played a major role in securing a life sentence for a convicted rapist in Mossel Bay. This after the Mossel Bay Regional court sentenced Goodman Nomga to life imprisonment for rape, five years for sexual assault and three years for theft on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson Wesley Twigg, Nomga had lured the victim, who was four years old at the time, by promising to buy her chips, before brutally raping her. “In May 2004, the four-year-old victim was on her way to school when the accused picked her up along the road and said he would buy her chips. The accused then took the victim into a bush where he brutally assaulted and raped her. “The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Sedrick Marks of the Mossel Bay FCS Unit who started his investigation with no leads to solve the case. DNA was discovered on the underwear of the victim and was sent for testing.

“Two years later Warrant Officer Marks arrested a suspect on a charge of rape in an unrelated matter and the DNA results revealed that this is the same suspect who raped the four year old girl,” said Twigg. He added that the court ordered that Nomga’s name be written in the register of sex offenders. “The provincial police management lauded the investigating officer and the prosecuting team for making sure that a criminal lands behind bars,” he said.