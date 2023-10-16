Western Cape scoops accolades at World Travel Awards

Recognised as the gold standard of awards, the World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

Eight Western Cape tourism and hospitality brands were crowned winners.

The winners include:

Africa’s Leading Airport 2023 – Cape Town International Airport

Africa’s Leading City Destination 2023 – Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Cruise Port 2023 – Port of Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Design Hotel 2023 – Labotessa Luxury Boutique Hotel, Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2023 – The Silo Hotel, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023 – Villa Two @ Ellerman House, Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Luxury Resort 2023 – One&Only Cape Town

Africa’s Leading Sports Resort 2023 – Pezula Nature Hotel & Spa, Knysna

Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC Mireille Wenger said: “I am delighted that so many of the incredible offerings we have in the Western Cape have been recognised on such a prestigious world stage. The closer we get to our summer peak period, the more reasons we have to expect a record-setting season. This is very exciting because the tourism and hospitality sector contributes significantly to our economy and especially to job creation in the Western Cape.”