Western Cape should brace for tough battleground at elections

University of the Fee State research fellow in public administration and management, Dr Harlan Cloete, believes the DA-run Western Cape will be a highly contested province in the upcoming elections. Cloete, also the founder of “Great Governance ZA Podcast” said he foresees some political parties, such as the Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA and Rise Mzansi, snatching some of the disgruntled coloured and black voters.

“The province will be highly contested and this will be very interesting. The DA should be a bit nervous this time around compared to the previous elections. There has been this perception that black people are not welcomed in leadership positions. Parties like the PA have now learnt how to win elections and from an organising political party they know how to mobilise as well.

“Those who are unhappy with the ANC and don’t want to vote for the DA will look for parties such as Rise Mzansi, and it is also attracting young black intellectuals and academics. Also, for the first time, I think it’s not so much about ideology, it’s pragmatism. On the other hand, the DA still has a stronghold in the province and Premier Alan Winde is a very good communicator who appeals to a cross-section of people,” said Cloete. While Winde is the DA’s candidate for premier, the PA national executive announced that its leader Gayton McKenzie will stand as their candidate in the province following a meeting in George at the weekend.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba introduced Angela Sobey as their candidate in Manenberg on Tuesday. For Sobey, addressing inequality by giving forgotten communities an opportunity to share in the province’s progress and breaking the stranglehold of gangs is her top priority. She voiced her concern over widespread poverty, underdevelopment, and escalating gang violence that have worsened in the area, her former home.

“We are confronted by the reality that, while this province has certainly progressed, the vast majority of residents in this province, spread out across the Cape Flats, have yet to see that progress bring meaningful change in their everyday lives. “It takes a 20-minute ride along the N2 to witness that, and as a consequence of the failure to address the glaring inequality, the Western Cape presents a contrasting reality, or rather a tale of two provinces,” said Sobey. She said tackling inequality and restoring the rule of law would be coupled with investing in establishing social support networks and safe spaces.

“Recognising the important role that education plays in uplifting our communities, we will get our children off the streets and back into schools by expanding access to affordable, high-quality education, staffed by adequately trained and equipped teachers. We will invest in uplifting our communities, recognising that crime is directly linked to the devastating socio-economic challenges facing our communities. While the DA is prepared to work with the ANC, I am not,” said Sobey. A list of all PA candidates nationally was released on Tuesday, with the party expressing confidence in making inroads in the province following recent by-elections, winning a ward in George. “Leader McKenzie already distinguished himself in the province as the executive mayor of the Central Karoo and has a bold vision for governing the Western Cape, which has become a stronghold for the PA, as demonstrated by its recent by-election wins in the province.

“As the leader of the party, McKenzie will simultaneously stand as the PA’s presidential candidate. In the event that the PA is in a position to enter into a national coalition after the May 29 elections, that possibility will be explored, but leader McKenzie has committed himself to leading the Western Cape, as it is now clear that the province will be severely hung and the PA is likely to emerge as a kingmaker,” said the party. Meanwhile, Cape Independence internal elections of candidates for the Referendum Party closed on Tuesday night. The GOOD Party, and new parties Rise Mzantsi and Alliance of Citizens for Change (ACC), are expected to announce their premier candidates in the next coming weeks.