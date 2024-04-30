Western Cape under DA does not work, says De Lille

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille said on Monday that the Western Cape government under the DA does not work for all the people in the province. “We must dispel the lie that the Western Cape province works for all. It does not,” she said.

She made the statement while speaking on the sidelines of her electoral campaign trail in Elsies River. During her visit to the Avonwood area, she heard of problems experienced by the residents. The former Cape Town mayor described her visit to the families as an example of what the province under the DA was.

“When people see me, it is like complaints are written all over my face and me having worked in and amongst these communities, it’s not now before the election, even today when I come here they still complain. “We can show you the list of complaints that we submitted to the City for them to fix the lights over there. There is a lady around the corner without water and electricity.

“It is a lie to say that the Western Cape works, it works for a few,” she said. The GOOD Party described Elsies River as one of many communities on the outskirts of the city that is faced with a lack of proper infrastructure and housing, poor service delivery, limited public transport, and some of the highest crime rates in the country. De Lille took a swipe at DA leader John Steenhuisen for describing parties contesting the elections in the Western Cape as political mercenaries wanting to loot the province with an ANC-led coalition.

“The DA does not work for all. Look at where we are now,” she said. De Lille said the supreme law in the country provides for any person to belong to and vote for a political party of their choice. “He (Steenhuisen) also claims to be a constitutionalist.