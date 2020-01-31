The South African Union of Students announced a national shutdown of public universities on Monday to demand the allocation of funds for the clearance of student debt and that all students with historical debt be allowed to register.
They also want students to be given their academic records and certificates regardless of outstanding fees.
Worst affected by the unrest was the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where students torched a building and three vehicles on Wednesday.
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) managed to prevent disruptions on Wednesday after a threat that students would occupy the District Six campus.