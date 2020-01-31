Western Cape universities open smoothly amid unrest around country









File picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – While there has been unrest at some higher education institutions around the country, orientation and welcoming ceremonies in the Western Cape ran smoothly. The South African Union of Students announced a national shutdown of public universities on Monday to demand the allocation of funds for the clearance of student debt and that all students with historical debt be allowed to register. They also want students to be given their academic records and certificates regardless of outstanding fees. Worst affected by the unrest was the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where students torched a building and three vehicles on Wednesday. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) managed to prevent disruptions on Wednesday after a threat that students would occupy the District Six campus.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said contingency plans were in place and management met student representatives to stay abreast of student concerns.

“All our welcome ceremonies have been completed without incident.

“With such a large community of staff and students, all high-profile events at CPUT always carry the risk of being interrupted by disgruntled stakeholders.

"As such, health and safety checks, which include additional security when needed, are always factored in to any event,” said Kansley.

CPUT SRC president Sikhulule Mpetsheni said threats were made as a result of accommodation issues.

“We engaged with management who implemented some of our demands. We have a deadline for the remaining ones and are so far happy with the progress.”

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the institution’s welcome ceremonies was on Monday in the Main Hall.

“These ceremonies ran smoothly. The university has a contingency plan for various situations,” he said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said registration was scheduled to continue from February3-7 while classes were set to begin from February 10.

Cape Times