MTHOBISI Mgoqi from Site B in Khayelitsha casts his vote at a voting station yesterday. He was among 66 000 registered special voters who voted on Monday and yesterday, either at their homes or at voting stations. Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA)

In total, 66 000 citizens registered as voters in the province were able to vote at home or at voting stations on Monday and yesterday. Those with physical infirmities and disabilities, or who were pregnant, were allowed to vote at their place of residence. The right to a special vote at voting stations was granted to those unable to visit their voting stations on election day, which included election officials, security personnel, party agents and others.

Western Cape IEC spokesperson Courtney Sampson said: “All special voting is now closed; we concluded at 5pm (yesterday) and covered all 66000 who applied. However, not all of them voted. There was a percentage who were not at home when the staff came around ... but we left messages to say they can go to a voting station today if they are physically able to do so.

“We want to thank those who applied and were at home when officials came around. Those who are able-bodied (and missed the opportunity) can cast their vote between 7am and 9pm today.”

Meanwhile, the IEC has launched an investigation into reports of instances of the double envelope system not being used during the special vote, and that some ballot papers might not have been stamped at the back.

“The stamping of ballot papers immediately prior to them being issued to voters is an important security measure. These incidents were also reported to the party liaison committee this morning (yesterday), which has made recommendations to the commission on these cases - including to accept the ballots where their legitimacy can be verified,” the IEC said.

“The commission will ultimately make a decision on whether these votes are included in the count or not.

“The electoral commission also removed a deputy presiding officer from a voting station in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, following an investigation into a video showing a party agent assisting with the transfer of special votes.

“Party agents are not permitted to handle any election material and may only observe and raise objections.

“A pack of three unused and unassembled ballot boxes was found on the side of the road in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Investigations showed it was lost (while boxes were being transported) by the area manager. The person has been suspended pending an internal disciplinary hearing. The ballot boxes were recovered by the SAPS and returned to the IEC.”

CAPE TIMES