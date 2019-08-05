File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – A wet week is predicted for the Western Cape, with intermittent rain expected to persist until Thursday. This is further good news for Cape Town's dam levels, which stand at more than 70%. So expect 12 degrees Celsius in Cape Town on Monday night and a high of 15°C during the day, with a strong north-westerly the next few days, according to the weather bureau.

More showers are predicted in the late afternoon and again from the late evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning, AccuWeather said.

On Tuesday, slightly warmer weather is expected, with a high of 17°C and a low of 10°C, and a north-westerly of 40km/h. There is a 30% chance of rain in the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Rain is expected over the majority of the Western Cape on Wednesday, with a north-westerly of 20km/h. There is a 30% chance of rain in Cape Town, with a high of 16°C and a low of 9°C

The weather is expected to perk up from Thursday, but there is still a 30% chance of rain in the Western Cape. After abating for two days, rainy weather is expected in Cape Town again on Sunday.

