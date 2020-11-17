Whistleblower in fear after posting video of ‘white’ party at Brackenfell High School

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of intimidation of the whistle-blower who publicly shared footage of the alleged white-only private matric dance at Brackenfell High School. Ivan Simmers on Monday went to the Bellville police station to lodge a complaint after he said he had been followed by a suspicious vehicle to various locations in his area, including his home, and was made aware of threats against his life. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk on Monday said an intimidation case was opened for investigation. “(The) case docket will be transferred to Brackenfell SAPS for further investigation,” Van Wyk said. Simmers had earlier this month posted about the alleged white-only dance, expressing anger that black pupils in the class were not invited, with a link to a video of the event. Simmers on Monday said some pupils expressed to him that the first they had heard of the dance was through the video shared on social media.

“I was watching, and thought someone had to say something about this. Sometimes the only way we can deal with the issue is by exposing it,” Simmers said.

Pictures of Simmers’ face and business details have since been shared on social media.

On Friday, Simmers said he noticed a car following him as he travelled with his daughter.

“I am worried for my family’s safety. That post went all over, and people have been trolling me and saying they will not support my business.”

In screenshots from a WhatsApp group, comments apparently directed at Simmers include: “Plaas wittes die swart gemors vrekmaak magtag( sic)”, “daai gemors het eerste begin die” and a mention of where his child may attend school.

This as the school SGB’s bid to interdict the EFF from protesting outside or near the institution was postponed to December 2.

Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai last week dismissed the school’s urgent application to bar party supporters from demonstrating.

EFF provincial spokesperson Wandile Kasibe said the party was confident that the courts would not disregard the fundamental right to peacefully protest.

The party would communicate its next steps in due course, he added.

Provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond on Monday said they had engaged with the school to address some of the issues concerned and referred the Cape Times to a statement from the school last week on commitments made to address racism.

In the SGB statement, they said they “fully commit to participate in future discussions with learners as well as parents in order to ensure a constructive way forward”.

“The school has also undertaken to expand and adapt in order to make the school a better place where all our children will be adequately equipped to function in a multicultural society where we embrace diversity and inclusivity.”

Cape Times