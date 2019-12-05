Cape Town – The four-month-old lion cub that was confiscated in Athlone earlier this year was euthanised the same day it arrived at CapeNature.
The conservation body said they were “faced with one of the hardest decisions to make in conservation as a result of the illegal behaviour of three local men”, when they supported and sanctioned the euthanisation by a professional veterinarian in August.
CapeNature spokesperson Loren Pavitt said the cub was euthanised “later that (same) day after protocol was followed”.
The cub, with an estimated street value of R50 000, was found in Athlone on August 21 after police had followed-up leads when photos of the cub went viral on social media.
Pavitt said they had euthanised the cub “in line with international best practice guidelines” and stood by their decision.