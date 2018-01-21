The widow of slain SANDF member Preston Titus, as well as another woman, are set to appear at the Oudtshoorn Magistrate’s Court, where they will be charged with murder.

The widow, who is also a prominent ANC councillor in the Klein Karoo town, and the other woman were linked to the murder of the staff sergeant.

He was stabbed to death at what was initially thought to have been a break-in at his military-owned home in Oudtshoorn in December.

The appearance of the two women comes after Sixabiso Klip, 23, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for his involvement in the murder.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that following the plea and sentencing of Klip, arrest warrants were issued for the two female suspects, aged 37 and 41.

“Their arrest follows the plea and sentencing agreement of Klip. It is also as a result of excellent investigation by the police.

“On Friday, Klip was sentenced to 15 years for the murder of Titus and two years for possession of a dangerous weapon.

“These sentences will run concurrently,” Pojie said.

Three suspects were now in custody and awaiting their court appearance.

Police were conducting a search for a fifth suspect who was currently on the run, added Pojie.

Klip was arrested in December with a 37-year-old woman, who was released shortly afterwards.

Another suspect, a 30-year-old man, was also arrested in Port Elizabeth last month and was currently in custody, according to reports.

Community Policing Forum chairperson (CPF) Susanna Spires said the Oudtshoorn community was shocked and outraged following the arrests.

“The 23-year-old man, who was sentenced for the murder, had obviously implicated the wife and the other suspect, who were tracked down in Barrydale.

“Another suspect is being sought as well. Community members have gathered at the police station because they are angry, and they have demanded justice for the slain soldier and father,” she said.

Provincial secretary of the ANC in the Western Cape Faiez Jacobs said the party had been monitoring the court proceedings regarding the arrested and convicted person in the murder of Titus.

He conceded that the arrested councillor and widow is part of the provincial executive committee, adding that the party would be monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

He called on ANC members in Oudtshoorn to allow the court process to take its course.

He said the ANC will take the necessary action pending the outcome of the court proceeding, in accordance with its policy and constitution.

The SANDF could not be reached for comment on the new developments yesterday.