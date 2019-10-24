This after the Western Cape High Court granted an interdict restraining Knysna municipal manager Dr Sitembele Vatala, Local Government MEC Anton Bredell and the Electoral Commission of SA’s chief electoral officer from calling and setting a date for a by-election.
Willemse turned to the courts for an interdict which would allow him to remain as councillor and mayor pending the outcome of the review application to set aside the DA’s termination of his membership.
The application has been set down until the outcome of the review application to set aside the DA’s termination of Willemse’s membership, to be heard on November 18..
Willemse was stripped of his DA membership on September 30, following the outcome of a vote of no confidence in him by his own caucus.