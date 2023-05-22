Win big with ‘The Plant Powered Show’

Cape Town - Aimed at those looking to live and enjoy a more conscious lifestyle, “The Plant Powered Show” will host Masterclasses that feature chefs and award-winning mixologists in interactive, hands-on food and drink workshops.

“The Plant Powered Show” – Africa’s biggest plant-based food, drink and conscious-living event, will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28. The Masterclasses cost R145 per person and are available to only 20 premium ticket holders per class. Ticket holders can attend as many as they like on any day, as long as they are also in possession of a general admission ticket.

A soupçon of the line-up includes: Mediterranean broth bowl and Mediterranean tacos with Damian Jardim

Avocado, lemon and basil pasta and lemon and rose sorbet with Aliya Ferguson

Vegan paella with Santi Louzán

Beauty of the beet with Carin Brink

Rainbow sweet potato casserole with Damian Jardim

“Inspired by Fynbos” cocktails with top mixologist, Kurt Schlechter

Exploring dune spinach in the wild, in cultivation, in cooking with Loubie Rusch

Raw avocado chocolate tart and vegan meringue with Jacques Kruger “The Plant Powered Show is aimed at anyone with an interest in food, health, wellness, the environment or more conscious living, as well as the trade, including retail, restaurant, hotel and hospitality establishments, local distributors and exporters, looking for innovative, high quality products. “Apart from the exciting line-up of chefs who will entertain with live demos, the three-day event will also feature diverse and compelling talks by leading health and wellness experts, exclusive industry networking and a marketplace stocked with plant-based food, drink and conscious living products to sample and to buy,” organisers said.

Tickets are on sale at Quicket. Book your tickets before the show and save 25% on your ticket with promo code TPPS2023 Stand a chance to WIN one of ten tickets valued at R345 to the Plant Powered Show Masterclass 1. To enter SMS: CTTICKET, followed by your name, and email address to 33258. 2. The competition opens today and closes on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1 pm.

3. Winners will be notified via email. 4. SMS costs R1.50. 5. The ticket includes general admission to ‘The Plant Powered Show’ and a masterclass of your choice.