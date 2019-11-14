Winde angered by slaying of top cop at his Bishop Lavis home









Lieutenant-Colonel André Kay was shot dead in front of his Bishop Lavis home on Thursday morning while reversing out of his driveway. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Kay, who was tragically shot and killed at his Bishop Lavis home this morning.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kay, 52, was attached to the provincial Firearm, Liquor and Second Hand Goods unit.

"I was both saddened and angered to hear the news of his death. Saddened because another senseless and violent crime has cut short the life of another Western Cape resident, and angry because this province has lost a dedicated police officer who was working to make this province safer.





"It is totally unacceptable that the law-abiding citizens of this province are under attack while criminals walk our streets without fear or consequence," Winde said.





"Today Lieutenant-Colonel Kay’s mother is mourning the tragic loss of her son. Too many families in this province have had to say goodbye to their loved ones too soon as a result of crime and violence. One murder is one murder too many."





Winde said the reason for implementing the provincial safety plan was to reduce the number murders in the province.





"I and each member of my cabinet have committed ourselves to working to reduce crime and violence in the Western Cape, but everyone needs to play their part in ensuring that we are able to do this," he said.





"I call on the South African Police Services to ensure that this case is thoroughly investigated to ensure that the culprits are quickly identified and that justice is effectively served.





"Community members and citizens of this province have an important role to play in ensuring a safer Western Cape.





"Those with information about this incident, or the commissioning of any crime are urged to come forward immediately. There should be no room for criminals to hide in our society," he said.





"As a society, we have lost the values that contribute to a peaceful and safe society. Those with the biggest part to play in reducing crime are the criminals themselves.





"Committing any crime, whether it is viewed as petty or more serious, erodes the fabric of society and causes tremendous harm."



