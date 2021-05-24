Winde appoints Madikizela’s replacement

Cape Town - DA MPL Daylin Mitchell has been appointed transport and public works MEC in the Western Cape. He is the youngest member in the provincial cabinet following the resignation of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

The 34-year-old from Beaufort West in the Central Karoo District is currently the DA deputy chief whip provincial legislature and is also the chairperson of the standing committee on transport and public works, and the conduct committee for members of Parliament.

Following his appointment, he said: “It is my singular honour to serve the people of the Western Cape in Premier (Alan) Winde’s provincial cabinet. I look forward to working hard to ensure a safe, reliable and functional integrated passenger commuter transport system in our province.”

“It is my goal to ensure that the Department of Transport and Public Works plays an important role in delivering the strategic objectives of this provincial administration, namely, creating a safe province, where residents have jobs and live with dignity.”

Winde described Mitchell as a hard-working representative committed to making the Western Cape a better place for all who live in it.

“I am confident that he will continue to serve the people of this province with distinction in this important position. As the chairperson of the standing committee on transport and public works, he is already familiar with the challenges and opportunities that exist in this portfolio, and I expect him to hit the ground running.”

He said it was about time that Beaufort West was represented in this government’s cabinet.

“I want the provincial minister to ensure that the voices of residents from smaller towns are always heard as we work hard to deliver jobs, safety and dignity to all corners of this province.”

He said the transport and public works portfolio remained critical for the provincial government’s plans to create jobs and deliver safer communities.

“We need to leverage our infrastructure to stimulate growth and create the jobs needed to ensure the Western Cape bounces back from Covid-19. This is a big task, and one that we must deliver on if we are to continue to lead from the front in South Africa.”

