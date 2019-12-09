Cape Town – As the world marks International Anti-Corruption Day, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents to report incidents of corruption as they threaten service delivery.
International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on December 9, aiming to raise awareness of the impact of corruption on societies across the globe.
Winde said in a statement: “Corruption in all its forms must be condemned. Corruption in the government sphere specifically has the potential to threaten service delivery and our economy.
"With South Africa’s economy already in a very precarious position as a result of state capture, corruption and poor leadership, we need to act to stamp it out.”
“The Western Cape government does not tolerate corruption of any sort. I call on all citizens to immediately report any incidents of corruption to the police so that they can be properly investigated.