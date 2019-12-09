Winde calls for more decisive action from NPA on International Anti-Corruption Day









Premier Alan Winde File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – As the world marks International Anti-Corruption Day, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called on residents to report incidents of corruption as they threaten service delivery. International Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on December 9, aiming to raise awareness of the impact of corruption on societies across the globe. Winde said in a statement: “Corruption in all its forms must be condemned. Corruption in the government sphere specifically has the potential to threaten service delivery and our economy. "With South Africa’s economy already in a very precarious position as a result of state capture, corruption and poor leadership, we need to act to stamp it out.” “The Western Cape government does not tolerate corruption of any sort. I call on all citizens to immediately report any incidents of corruption to the police so that they can be properly investigated.

"I also call on residents to exercise responsibility. Attempts to bribe traffic or police officers, academic fraud, submitting false claims and tax evasion are all illegal, corrupt activities and erode the fabric of our society.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to ensure the highest ethical standards and the public's confidence the leadership of the Western Cape, I committed to lifestyle audits for my entire cabinet.

"After two unsuccessful rounds where we were unable to find a bidder, I am pleased that we have received 12 bids in the most recent round. We will announce the winning bidder shortly.

"I thank the private sector for heeding our call so that these audits can now finally commence."

Winde also said that government officials and South Africa’s law enforcement agencies needed to play their part in ensuring that corruption is rooted out.

“The police and the National Prosecuting Authority must deal with this scourge decisively,” he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority annual report for 2018/19 indicates that only 17 people were convicted of corruption totalling more than R5 million for the year.

"A total of 210 government employees (with 115 of these from national departments) were convicted of corruption and 143 convictions recorded for private sector corruption.

Residents can report any suspected corruption in the Western Cape Government to the Provincial Forensic Services Unit on 021 483 0931 or via email at [email protected]

You can also contact the 24-hour National Anti-Corruption Hotline on 0800 701 701.

Cape Times