Winde, Steenhuisen accused of terrorism over calls to arrest Russia’s Vladimir Putin

A Durban resident has lodged a criminal complaint with police against Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and DA federal leader John Steenhuisen over statements made against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Srinivasen Naidoo said Winde allegedly engaged in action that was prima facie evidence of an act of terrorism by calling on Putin’s arrest if he set foot in the Western Cape.

In April, Winde tweeted that if Putin set foot in the Western Cape during the BRICS Summit, the provincial government would arrest him. “If the South African Police Service is not instructed to act, we will,” he tweeted. Naidoo said Steenhuisen publicly supported Winde’s stance.

In an affidavit seen by the ‘Cape Times’, Naidoo called on the police to investigate allegations of terrorism. He lodged a criminal complaint on Monday at the Pinetown police station. “On the 27th of April 2023, via his official Twitter account, Alan Winde, in his capacity as Premier of the Western Cape, allegedly engaged in actions that is prima facie evidence of an act of terrorism as defined by the UN convention and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act 33 of 2004 (Pocdatara) Act 33 of 2004. The accused persons, Alan Winde and John Steenhuisen, committed an act of terrorism by wilfully and intentionally making public threats to arrest the Head of State of the Russian Federation, President Vladimir Putin, upon his visit to the Western Cape, thereby intending to cause fear, panic, and/or alarm in the public, or a section thereof.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed an investigation. “Pinetown police have opened a terrorism case for investigation after it was reported that a suspect allegedly made public threats to the head of a foreign mission at Wale Street on 27 April 2023,” he said. While Winde said he noted the police investigation, Steenhuisen said they would fully co-operate with the police.

“Insofar as such a case was opened, we will co-operate fully and furnish the relevant parties with the South Gauteng court order confirming the obligation to arrest Vladimir Putin should he set foot on South African soil,” he said. Naidoo said based on available information, it appeared that a prima facie case of terrorism as outlined by the UN convention, could be established. President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in Johannesburg next week, after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

It was agreed that only President Xi Jinping of China, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will attend the summit in Sandton, the first in-person Brics summit since the Covid-19 pandemic. Legal expert, Michael Bagraim, said South African courts had endorsed a call for Putin’s arrest. “This is sheer nonsense. Firstly we have signed up as a country with the International Court. Secondly, our courts have categorically endorsed the call for the arrest. Thirdly the government signed off the court ruling by agreement. The entire exercise as outlined by the spurious affidavit is not worth the paper it’s written on. In essence this is just a publicity call. The reality is that the police are being abused by the request for arrest. What is clear is that this is just petty politics at play,” he said.