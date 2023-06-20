Winde’s office tight-lipped on cost of US trip to ‘save’ Agoa

Cape Town - As Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and his delegation returned from the US on Monday, the provincial government was mum on the costs incurred on his trip to “save” the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Winde led a delegation of the provincial government and Wesgro representatives to promote the province as a trade and investment destination, as well as assure the US government that the province remained committed to Agoa.

Asked about the costs of the US trip, Winde’s spokesperson Regan Thaw said Winde and his delegation returned on Monday. Thaw also said Winde flew commercial business class and took one support staff member from the Office of the Premier, who flew commercial economy class as part of the delegation. “The premier will report back on the trip at a later date,” he said.

Pressed to indicate if he was in a position to indicate the amount incurred, Thaw said: “No.” The response flew in the face of a statement by DA leader John Steenhuisen, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa should be held accountable for the millions of rand in taxpayer funds spent on the peace mission in Europe. Steeenhuisen said his party will be submitting a series of urgent parliamentary questions to determine the full cost.

Ramaphosa took a diplomatic trip to Poland, Ukraine, and Russia over the past few days. However, an SAA charter aircraft with Ramaphosa’s security detail and journalists on board was grounded by Poland at Chopin International Airport in Warsaw. Meanwhile, opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature expressed mixed views about Winde’s trip to the US.

ANC leader in the legislature Cameron Dugmore said the trip was a waste of time and resources, as provincial governments had no constitutional powers regarding international relations. He said South Africa was a unitary state and the Agoa matter was being managed by Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden. “This trip was about the DA’s desperation to secure support for the 2024 elections by creating a certain narrative about this matter,” Dugmore said.

He also said the DA had abused taxpayers’ funds for the trip. “We don’t even know who they met in official and unofficial meetings. I will, as ANC leader of the opposition, be asking detailed questions to Premier Winde for a written and oral reply,” Dugmore said. ACDP MPL Ferlon Chistians said the trip to the US followed a debate in the Western Cape legislature on the Agoa trade agreement, and its benefits to South Africa and the Western Cape.

“There was a resolution taken that the premier must go and speak on behalf of the Western Cape,” Christians said. “We believe that everything should be done to save the trade agreement,” he said. Freedom Front Plus MPL Peter Marais said Winde did the right thing.