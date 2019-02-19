The Franschhoek Pass was closed on Monday night due to veld fires. Motorists were advised to avoid the area due to the smoke. Photo: Facebook / Greater Overberg FPA

Cape Town – The Cape Winelands has suffered damage from fires, with at least 87 hectares of 30-year-old fynbos destroyed. The municipality’s fire services said yesterday they had attended to a number of fires over the weekend, the most challenging being a fire off the R44 near Remhoogte, Stellenbosch, which started on Sunday afternoon.

“Due to the very dry conditions, the fire spread rapidly and by 7pm it had destroyed 18ha of fynbos and scorched some vineyards.

"Aerial resources were deployed and continued until last light; 59 firefighters and ground teams from Stem in die Bos and Limitless continued to work throughout the night,” the municipality said.

Yesterday, teams said the fire had been contained, but that it had destroyed 87ha of 30-year-old fynbos, and a large portion of forest.

“The teams were replaced with fresh crews, who will continue with mopping up and monitoring activities. Aerial support will be activated if required,” the municipality said.

Teams are on high alert for possible flare-ups due to expected high temperatures and windy conditions.

The Franschhoek Pass was closed on Monday night due to veld fires. Motorists were advised to avoid the area due to the smoke.

In Somerset West, firefighters had to battle a blaze in the Silverboomkloof nature reserve on Monday, which started just after 1pm, said Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service.

"The message that came through was that they have contained it but they are still busy over there."

Six fire engines, three water tenders, 50 firefighters and two City helicopters were sent to douse the fire.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out on the lower slopes of Table Mountain, after a blaze on Lion’s Head and Signal Head had been contained.

At the start of the year a fire in Wupperthal, in the Cederberg, destroyed 53 of 113 homes in the mission station and left the cultural heritage stands on the brink of extinction, with most of the buildings so badly damaged they had to be demolished.

Cape Times