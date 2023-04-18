‘Witch-hunt’ against Stellenbosch VC and Registrar

Cape Town - Dr Nicky Newton-King was appointed Stellenbosch University (SU) Council chair during a meeting that sat until late on Monday evening. Council met on Monday to discuss the burning issue of a request by SU’s Convocation that Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, and Registrar Dr Ronel Retief resign from their positions.

This follows allegations that De Villiers used his discretionary rights to ensure the placement of his wife’s nephew at the institution's medical school, despite some applicants having better academic results. “The appointment of the Chair of Council was on the agenda and dealt with first. Dr Newton-King’s name was up as the only nominee making the new Chair of Council. The motion of no confidence against the VC was not yet tabled,” a source told the Cape Times.

The university’s spokesperson Martin Viljoen would only confirm that the allegations were to be discussed at the meeting. “The Council meets (Monday) for a scheduled meeting. I can unfortunately not say exactly when we will be ready with a statement,” he said. At the weekend a petition with the names of 258 members of the university’s Convocation which opposed the resignation call against Professor De Villiers was sent to Newton-King, the Convocation executive and the Rectorate.

“We note with deep concern the Executive of the Convocation's request that the Rector and Vice-Chancellor Prof Wim de Villiers and Registrar of SU Dr Ronel Retief resign from their respective positions. We consider the lack of consultation with the SU broader constituency regretful and we regard the harm done to the university's reputation and integrity in a very serious light. “We also question the timing of the decision and the manner in which it was communicated. We believe the Executive of the Convocation acted in an undemocratic and unconstitutional manner when they requested Professor De Villiers and Dr Retief to resign,” the letter read.

It stated that a unilateral decision was taken and was in contravention of the Statute of SU. “Furthermore, this request is not the decision of convocation. “It does not represent the majority of the student body, staff or alumni, and is not in SU's best interest. We do not think the executive acted in good faith and we therefore distance ourselves from the unlawful decision made on Friday, April 14.”

A call was made for a formal investigation into the allegations before a motion of no confidence can be voted on. Professor Tulio de Oliveira said he signed the petition and did not believe that the convocation acted in good faith. “We have confidence in the VC and this seems to be a witch-hunt,” he said.

Law Trust Chair in Social Justice and Law, Professor Thuli Mandonsela, took to social media to express her opposition to the motion. “Though the VC acted within policy, he withdrew the provisional RDP as soon as he was ‘put on terms’ regarding a perceived conflict of interest. “This was done within days of such a complaint without the political interference that has stepped in six months later, initially on language.