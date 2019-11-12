Cape Town – A woman with a fraudulent driving licence has been arrested at the Atlantis Driving Licence Testing Centre.
The clerk at the enquiries desk noticed on Saturday that the woman’s temporary driving licence she presented upon arrival appeared to be fraudulent, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Tuesday.
"She alerted management, who, upon checking the Natis system, found that the woman only had a learner’s licence and driving licence, despite claims that she had done her driving test at Goodwood.
"The suspect later confessed that she had paid a driving school R5 000 for the fake licence. She was arrested and detained at Altantis SAPS.
"The City’s SSIU, meanwhile is looking into the allegations against the driving school," Bezuidenhout said.