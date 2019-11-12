Woman nabbed in Atlantis over fake driving licence that cost R5K









Photo: Supplied / City of Cape Town Cape Town – A woman with a fraudulent driving licence has been arrested at the Atlantis Driving Licence Testing Centre. The clerk at the enquiries desk noticed on Saturday that the woman’s temporary driving licence she presented upon arrival appeared to be fraudulent, City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said on Tuesday. "She alerted management, who, upon checking the Natis system, found that the woman only had a learner’s licence and driving licence, despite claims that she had done her driving test at Goodwood. "The suspect later confessed that she had paid a driving school R5 000 for the fake licence. She was arrested and detained at Altantis SAPS. "The City’s SSIU, meanwhile is looking into the allegations against the driving school," Bezuidenhout said.

"We remind the public that obtaining fraudulent documents has serious consequences for them, but also the rest of the public who are at the mercy of drivers whose fitness to operate a vehicle has not been properly assessed."

Last month, traffic officers arrested three men in Milnerton for suspected involvement in a forgery operation involving, among others, driving licences .

The officers had been tipped off about fraudulent driving licences being sold at an internet shop in Koeberg Road.

"Officers followed up on information about suspected false motor vehicle licence discs being issued from a backyard printing and internet shop, and ended up seizing a number of computers, documents and even templates for everything from medical certificates to identity documents, passports and salary slips," Bezuidenhout said at the time.

Cape Times