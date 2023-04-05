Woman thrown out of moving taxi

Cape Town - The management of the Delft, Belhar and Parow Taxi Association (DBPTA) has reacted with dismay to a complaint of a woman who was thrown out of a moving taxi by a sliding door operator in Belhar on Sunday. It is alleged the operator forcefully pushed her out of the moving vehicle because she did not have money to pay for the taxi fare.

The woman, who was too traumatised to speak to the media, sustained injuries to her head and body, and was rushed to hospital. Pictures of the bloodied woman have been shared widely on social media. DBPTA chairperson, Colin Booysen said they were looking into the incident.

“We heard about the incident and we are very distressed by it. “We are trying to get assistance to the lady affected as soon as she is out of hospital. We have the version of the driver, and we are waiting for her version. We have been in contact with the lady and we are dealing with the matter.

“There are some people who want to blow this out of proportion. But we are dealing with it and whoever is in the wrong will be dealt with,” he said. Booysen said they had a meeting with the victim on Monday. “She had stitches on her head and was waiting for information on when she would be released.

“We have informed her that she can come to our office as soon as she is able to. Our hearts go out to her,” he said. According to the Belhar Community Police Forum (CPF) the woman had taken a taxi from Ravensmead to Belhar, but was moved over from the first taxi to another that was going to Delft. “But she already paid in the first taxi, so the second taxi that loaded her over didn't pay the taxi so they demanded the money from her, that is when things became violent,” they said.