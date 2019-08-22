File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The chopped-up body of a 32-year-old woman was found at a Bellville apartment building in the northern suburbs on Thursday morning, police said. Police discovered at 11am that her body had been cut into pieces and put in black bags. A 24-year-old man from a nearby flat was arrested.

"Bellville police are investigating a case of murder following the discovery of a body of a 32-year-old female in Welgemoed this morning at about 11:00," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"Police attended to the complaint at the address and upon preliminary investigation found black bags containing the body of the deceased cut into pieces in another flat.

"A 24-year-old man was arrested and once he has been charged, he will appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court."

Neighbours had allegedly heard noises coming from the 10th floor of the Seesig apartment in Loevenstein on Wednesday night, Netwerk24 reported. On investigation the next morning they apparently caught a man with blue gloves inside the flat.

A request was made on the deceased woman's Facebook page, who hasn't been named by the police and used to work for an engineering firm, for people to consider her family's feelings: "Please don't ask questions, share more tragic news or post opinions on here.

"This was her personal page where family and friends can take in condolences and remembrance."

Another woman posted on Facebook: "No one deserves to die like that. May your soul rest in internal peace and may your family find the justice they deserve."

Her death also deeply moved another woman: "You were so beautiful… I am dumbfounded. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. I am so bitterly sorry."