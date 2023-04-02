Woman’s body retrieved from Boyes Drive

Cape Town - The body of a woman who died from her injuries after falling while hiking along Boyes Drive, was retrieved last week.
Rescue organisation, Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), and a team of professionals and volunteers assisted in the body retrieval on Thursday afternoon.
WSAR said teams were dispatched to Boyes Drive late on Thursday after being notified by SAPS that a hiker had fallen.
“A drone from the Western Cape Government – Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit was used to locate the patient. Once the patient’s location had been identified, team members hiked up to the scene. The deceased was placed onto a stretcher.
“The Terra Tamer, a high-tech all-terrain wheel, was attached to the stretcher and teams were able to quickly carry the body down the mountain. Once off the mountain, the remains were taken into the care of Forensic Pathology,” WSAR said.
WSAR spokesperson David Nel said this piece of equipment is a game changer as it requires fewer team members and they are able to move significantly faster, even in challenging technical terrain. Nel said the purchase of this piece of equipment would not have been possible without the generous donations made by members of the public.
“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Nel.
Members of the public are reminded to save and memorise the WSAR Emergency Contact Number, 021 937 0300.
Cape Times