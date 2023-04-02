Woman’s body retrieved from Boyes Drive

Cape Town - The body of a woman who died from her injuries after falling while hiking along Boyes Drive, was retrieved last week.

Rescue organisation, Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), and a team of professionals and volunteers assisted in the body retrieval on Thursday afternoon.

WSAR said teams were dispatched to Boyes Drive late on Thursday after being notified by SAPS that a hiker had fallen.

“A drone from the Western Cape Government – Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Drone Unit was used to locate the patient. Once the patient’s location had been identified, team members hiked up to the scene. The deceased was placed onto a stretcher.