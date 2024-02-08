Women in mining set to benefit from DMRE’s R25m programme and new gender equality strategy

Deputy minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Dr Nobuhle Nkabane says a R25 million project for small-scale mining and the artisanal workforce will mostly benefit women.

According to Nkabane, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) was also developing a Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Strategy for the mining industry with an intention to provide interventions which included equal opportunities, mainstreaming of gender equality, and barrier-free workplaces for a transformed mining industry. She was speaking at the Mining Indaba two days after the World Bank launched a report which found that gender discrimination, disregard for health, safety and social protection limited the right and economic opportunities for small-scale and artisanal women miners. The report advocates for gender-responsive legislation to safeguard women’s rights in mining and build a more sustainable sector.

“The lack of gender-sensitive language in national laws is hindering gender equality in the artisanal mining sector. Gender assessment of 21 legal frameworks across Asia, South America, and Africa, 14 mining codes (67%) and 17 of laws (80%) concerning property rights are gender-blind or gender-neutral, leaving women behind in terms of access and control over resources, which presents a significant barrier to addressing gender disparities in the sector,” the report read. About 1 900 participants contributed to the report and shared insights about the barriers women face in fully participating in activities and opportunities toward gender equality. “Women in small-scale mining and artisanal mining face formidable challenges that require urgent attention to ensure they are safe and can thrive in the mine and at home,” said World Bank global director for energy and extractives, Demetrios Papathanasiou.

Deputy minister Nkabane said being cognisant of the more than 72 000 women participating in South Africa’s mining industry, their primary task was to ensure that women representation translates into meaningful and positive change in the lives of all women. “Following the launch of the Women Diggers programme aimed at empowering women with knowledge and skills to ensure that they actively participate in the extraction and exploitation of our natural resources, the DMRE through Mintek and in collaboration with the Mining Qualifications Authority has trained no less than 223 women, of which eight have since applied for small-scale mining permits. “In line with the available budget for the artisanal and small-scale miners programme, we intend to offer financial support to at least 13 artisanal and small-scale miners. Women will be prioritised,” she said.

According to Nkabane, the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Strategy for the mining industry will further serve as a vehicle to effect gender empowerment and equality programmes through women’s economic empowerment programmes. “This is to ensure that the development of women in the mining industry is achieved. We will soon release the strategy for public comments with the hope that you will enrich it with your valuable and informed inputs. “In order to facilitate entry and meaningful participation of historically disadvantaged persons, in particular women, in the extraction of marginal deposits, the DMRE will soon embark on consultations with prospective artisanal and small-scale miners in major mining provinces,” she said.