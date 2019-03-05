Qden Blaauw, 14, from Cape Town Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Six world-class pianist prodigies came together for a week of masterclasses and concerts for the first time in Africa, thanks to Arts Capital in collaboration with the Lang Lang International Music Foundation. The six “Wonderkinders” - young pianists including Cape Town’s Qden Blaauw, 14; Lissy Hermelink, 17, from Germany; Greta Lobefaro, 17, from Italy; Bartek Kokot, 17, from Poland; Carla Roman, 10, from Spain; and Enrico Noel Czmorek, 15, from Hungary - were invited to participate in various masterclasses under the tutelage of Maestro Schmitt-Leonardy.

The event from February 27 until yesterday provided an opportunity to benefit disadvantaged musical learners who wish to attend and be exposed to the masterclasses.

It was also aimed at laying a foundation to develop exclusive programmes that showcased at Reddam House in Durbanville, Welgemeend and Stellenbosch Woordfees.

Arts Capital chief executive Colin Daries said: “Schmitt-Leonardy is regarded as one of most remarkable artist discoveries of the record industry and a sought-after pedagogue.

"His concerts led him to prestigious concert halls and international festivals.

“He has won top prizes in international piano competitions and served as a jury member in many important international piano competitions. This is our first time working with him, and the kids love him.

“The response to the concert has been overwhelming, and tickets for Saturday were sold out. There was a good attendance at the Reddam House concert.

"Many local pianists attended the workshops and they found the classes very educational. We hope to make this a yearly project for Arts Capital.

"During the series of masterclasses the pianist compiled an entertaining an exquisite concert programme in three concerts across Cape Town.

"It was very entertaining. We are planning to have the Wonderkinders every year as a project of Arts Capital in Cape Town,” said Daries.

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation and Arts Capital believe music is a medium that speaks to everyone, and a tool that can be used to unite all, irrespective of race, creed “and other socially imposed divisions”.

