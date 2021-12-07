Working longer hours can be harmful to your mental health- expert

CAPE TOWN - Working longer hours or never feeling like you're away from work can be harmful to your mental and physical health, so the always-working, no-time-off paradigm is a problem. In encouraging employees to take care of themselves this holiday season, and eliminate the no-work guilt feeling, Anja van Beek, Talent Strategist, Leadership & HR Expert and Executive Coach shared some insights on how to “leave” by example.

She referenced a World Health Organization (WHO) study that found that working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35% higher risk of a stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease, compared to working 35-40 hours a week. The importance of recovery High performing individuals, aka corporate athletes, understand that there should be a balance between stress (energy expenditure) and recovery (energy renewal). They are aware that being in survival mode most of the time is a red flag for any individual. Think of an athlete which has a rest and recovery time during the off-season. High performers or corporate athletes need a proper break to replenish their energy.

But, an annual break isn’t sufficient. Prioritise your day by dividing it into regular shorter breaks. Steer away from back-to-back meetings and create rituals for the teams to do a mindful check-ins. Close off the year as a team. Reflect retrospectively As a team, create a ritual of closing off the year in a deliberate way. Most people can relate with outstanding or incomplete items taking up space in your mind – especially as your planned leave is nearing. An easy way to ensure we all can have a “worry-free” holiday and not ruminate about work, is to do a retrospective.

Become mindfully present A practical exercise is to monitor how many hours you spend ruminating about work. Keep a record of this and you may be surprised how much time and energy you are wasting. Secondly, define your own “psychological leave ritual” -- similar to changing clothes and putting on your slacks after a workday. Do the same before going on leave. Here are a few other tips to consider: