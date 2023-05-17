World Hypertension Day – South Africans urged to screen

Cape Town – As World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17, the Department of Health has urged South Africans to go for regular health screening. World Hypertension Day is marked under the theme “Measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer”.

The national Department of Health said that hypertension was one of the “most serious risk factors for death” and was responsible for almost 13% of all deaths globally, and almost 1 in 3 adults in South Africa lived with high blood pressure. Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale said: “It is responsible for one in every two strokes, and two in every five heart attacks. Hypertension mainly affects adults, however, increased rates of obesity and related risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, and tobacco use are resulting in younger persons presenting with hypertension.

“Uncontrolled high blood pressure raises the risk for heart disease and stroke, which are leading causes of death and disability.” Mohale said that the relationship between salt and high blood pressure was well documented since high levels of salt intake was linked to hypertension, which in turn was one of the causes of stroke, cardiovascular disease and kidney disease, among others. He said that high salt intake was also linked to osteoporosis, kidney stones and stomach cancer.