Ocean View residents have built a 50m-long wall in protest against gang violence in the area. The wall, named “Breaking the Curse”, was inspired by Aiden Adams, Marius Waries and Justin Stuart’s short film premised on residents taking back their streets back from gangsters who hold the community hostage.

The wall also remembers those who lost their lives to gang violence.

Ocean View resident and wall co-conceptualiser Alison Geduldt said the peace memorial wall was also aimed at bringing hope, peace and love to Ocean View.

“One 12-year-old boy said to one of the founder members during the painting of the Breaking the Curse wall: ‘You know what, I saw two gangsters fighting here during the week, Auntie, and I told them to go fight somewhere else - can’t you see this is our safe place now? And they left .' This means that our kids are taking a stand to fight this gang in our beautiful communities,” said Geduldt.

She said she hoped the wall brought healing among residents.

“Mothers, sisters and grandmothers wrote on the wall the names of their sons, daughters and grandchildren who have been killed. Proteas were painted coming out of the gun, adding another dimension to Breaking the Curse. This was done by another friend, and with the help of Justin Stuart and Paul Franke, an Ocean View community leader. This initiative is to honour them and help the family to heal and see the bright side of life, by seeing their names to keep the memories and spirit alive,” Geduldt said.

CAPE TIMES