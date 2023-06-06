Wynberg ‘murder’ trio in dock after accused shot dead

Cape Town - The woman shot dead in a brazen attack outside the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court last month was an accused in a murder case. This emerged on Monday after the three men arrested in connection with her murder appeared in court following their arrest at the weekend.

The men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. The case was postponed to June 13 for accused one to obtain a lawyer. The State will oppose their bail application, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Nicolette Bell, said the NPA was deeply saddened by the murder of the woman, who was shot in the proximity of the court. “At the time of her death, she was not a witness but an accused person who appeared in a murder matter. “The NPA regards the safety of all witnesses, its staff, court personnel, and all persons who appear in court of paramount importance. To this end, a voluntary witness protection service is available to witnesses. Any witness who has reason to believe that his or her safety or that of any related person is being threatened by any person may report the matter and the witness will be assisted in his or her application for protection,” said Bell.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were nabbed following an “intricate investigation by a dedicated integrated investigation team comprising detectives from the provincial office and Wynberg detectives”. Pojie said the woman was killed after leaving the court building en route to the taxi rank. “The investigation took the integrated investigation team to different locations within the Cape metropole where they conducted tracing operations and arrested the four suspects after they were positively linked with the murder through forensic evidence.