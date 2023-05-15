Xiaomi gives you ‘power’ through the most gruelling load-shedding hours

Xiaomi's solution is simple and affordable for anyone, with a tailored solution through various power banks that suit any pocket. All South Africans have bore the brunt of load shedding, whether off the grid or not, as rolling blackouts plague electronics, street robots and outdoor lights.

While some may be better than others in planning for those 'offline hours' - load-shedding can play host to various unforeseen circumstances - with some able to relate a dead smartphone battery minutes before the next load-shedding session! Despite this, there's no need to tear the home apart to find an adapter or cable to get some juice in your battery from another, already-charged device. While scores of power banks are available at almost every street corner, at a fraction of the cost of well-known brands, these can damage a smartphone or degrade its battery life.

It's for this reason to rely on a trusted name in manufacturers of power banks to sidestep the risk of damaged smartphones for the sake of a quick charge. Xiaomi's solution is simple and affordable for anyone, with a tailored solution through various power banks that suit any pocket. The Chinese giant's new range of power banks, expected to enter the country soon, offer fast charging capabilities and larger capacities coupled with a trusted reputation, built over years of producing quality power bank solutions, more vast than those seen from other manufacturers.

The added benefit that comes boxed with the new Xiaomi power banks is that they are able to charge a wider range of devices at 50W capability. Are you in the market for a new power bank? Let's take a look at some of the options available from Xiaomi. Redmi 10000mAh Redmi 10W Power Bank

Xiaomi's Redmi 10W Power Bank is a literal powerhouse featuring a 10000 mAh capacity, Li-Poly battery with Type-C and Micro USB input ports. For reference, the average smartphone battery is about 4000mAh in total, meaning this power bank could charge your smartphone more than twice over. The power bank is also able to charge two devices at the same time and fully recharges in 7.5 hours and for its namesake offers a 10W fast charge, perfect for powering up Bluetooth devices like watches and earphones before the gym or anytime on the go. Redmi VXN4305GL 10000mAh Redmi 10W Power Bank RRP - R399

Redmi VXN4304GL 20000mAh Redmi 18W Fast Charge Power Bank For more serious power needs and those extended hours of load shedding, look no further than the Redmi 18W Fast Charge Power Bank, with a colossal 20000mAh Li-Poly battery with Type-C and Micro USB ports and dual outputs able charge mom and dad's phones simultaneously. The power bank also boasts a full recharge in between 7.5 and 10 hours and boasts 18W of fast charging. Like the small power bank, the Redmi 18W Fast Charge Power Bank is great for a charge on the go and smaller Bluetooth devices.

Redmi VXN4304GL 20000mAh Redmi 18W Fast Charge Power Bank RRP - R799 Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank High-end smartphone users require a fast charge while offering more battery life, right? Xiaomi's solution comes in the form of the Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank - of course, earning its name for 10000mAh of battery capacity, with 22.5 fast charging capability.

The Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Power Bank is fast charging on its own, reaching a full recharge in 4.5 hours. Distinguishing itself from Xiaomi's other power banks, the Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank features Dual USB and Type-C output ports, able to charge three devices all at once. Xiaomi BHR5884GL 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank RRP - R499 Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank 3

They say dynamite comes in small packages, but so does robust power, offered by the Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank 3 that weighs just 200 grams and fits in the palm of your hand. The Xiaomi 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank 3 also sees a full recharge in 3.5 to 6 hours. It can charge three devices simultaneously, making it the perfect travelling companion for its light and compact size and functionality. Xiaomi BHR4412GL 10000mAh 22.5W Fast Charge Power Bank 3 RRP - R599

Xiaomi 20000mAh 50W Fast Charge Power Bank For an even more robust offering and capacity, capable of even recharging a notebook or Macbook - the Xiaomi 20000mAh 50W Fast Charge Power Bank makes the perfect solution. Featuring a huge 20000mAh Li-Poly battery, the Xiaomi 20000mAh 50W Fast Charge Power Bank features dual charging functionality and even low-current output to charge up accessory devices like Bluetooth headsets, bands and smartwatches.