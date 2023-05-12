Xiaomi’s 200MP Redmi Note 12 Pro+ reigns supreme as the King of cameras

Without any introduction required, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has become the apex of camera smartphones with a colossal 200MP camera, nullifying the performance of all cameras over the years. At the dawn of the camera phone era, mobile devices featured lenses less than a megapixel in size, leaving many in awe of the grainy captured image, once only possible through a film camera.

The convenience of a camera in a cell phone grew into a necessity and standard feature, with the age of smartphones only bolstering this demand further. Fast track to today, smartphone cameras made the need to carry cameras redundant, with some devices capable of capturing better images than DSLR cameras. The feat has been made possible thanks to benchmarks set by renowned companies, which drive the shift to a world of better smartphone cameras.

Setting a new standard in smartphone photography today, Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi has remained on the brink of the latest camera technologies and today can be proud of producing one of the biggest camera lenses coming to a smartphone.

Camera

Slated for launch in South Africa on May 17, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is anticipated to be one of the largest megapixel cameras available on the market. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a triple camera module which consists of a 200 MP main wide lens, an 8 MP 120˚ ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro lens for capturing fine detail on minute objects.

The smartphone is also able to utilise the powerful image-capturing capability of shooting ultra-high-definition videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second, 1080p resolution at 30, 60, and120 frames per second and 720p resolution at 960 frames per second - for enthralling super slow-motion videos. On the front of the smartphone, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G features a single 16 MP wide-lens facing camera, ensuring you get everyone in the shot. The selfie camera is also capable of shooting video in up to 1080p resolution in 30 or 60 frames per second. Internal specifications

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G also boasts a stellar set of internal specifications, including MediaTek’s tiny 6-nanometre chip, the MT6877V Dimensity 1080. The device is engineered with an Octa-core 2x2.6 GHz processor and the Mali-G68 MC4 graphics chip, including 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Adding to the list of powerful features, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes fitted with a 5000mAh battery and 120W hyper charging speed that recharges the device from 0% to 100% in just 19 minutes, saving users from a dying battery during load-shedding. With all the powerful functionality of its camera, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G offers a larger display, meaning content captured on this device plays back just as well. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G boasts a 6.67-inch display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution with 120Hz refresh rate for sharpness, clarity and vivid detail, making streaming content from apps like Showmax and Netflix a cinematic experience.