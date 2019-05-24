Zeitz MOCAA in Cape Town. File Image: IOL

Africa Day tomorrow is set to be an exciting one, with a range of things to do around the city. The AfroFest, a festival that promotes African culture and heritage in its multiple forms, will provide visitors with a modern expression of the African identity in every aspect of our lives - such as poetry, fashion, architecture, design and the performing arts. The event is taking place at the Made in Africa Label in Observatory from 1pm until 10pm.

Jazz in the Native Yards, in association with Concerts SA, will bring a show with a stellar live music line-up featuring the Chapterz, a passionate group of young musicians, to Gugulethu on Sunday at Kwa Sec, NY 138 No 52. Tickets are between R60 and R100 at the door.

The Zeitz MOCAA museum will host a special programme tomorrow, with performances by some of Cape Town’s best school choirs, artists and musicians, including the Linge Primary School Choir, Africa Day Children’s Storytelling with Pedro, the Music Man, the Hout Bay Ingoma Choir and more.

There will also be a 10% discount on membership, and the restaurant will serve an Africa Day special menu at a discounted rate. Children under 18 enjoy free admission all day.

The Robben Island Museum yesterday hosted 50 delegates from various cultural backgrounds to conclude Africa Month with a workshop to discuss South African democracy and freedom 25 years later, and the role of indigenous lan- guages in the quest for African unity.

Keynote speaker Dr Nomfundo Mali said in her address: “Indigenous languages should be tools to express interests, hopes, aspirations, affirmations at all levels - politically, economically, socially and spiritually - without fear or favour, or without discrimination.”

Jazz saxophonist Moreira Chonguiça will present a master class on how to understand your leverage and branding as an artist at the Radisson Red for only R50. Tickets are available on Quicket.

He will also be part of the Norval Foundation’s concert programme on the same day at 8.30pm. Tickets, from R150 to R220, are available HERE.

CAPE TIMES