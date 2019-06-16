Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – In celebration of Youth Day, Women4Women, a non-profit organisation focused on female empowerment and community upliftment, hosted a Girl Power workshop in Belhar. The topics discussed included challenges that teenagers face and how they can overcome them, teenage sex, the dangers of teenage pregnancy, sexual health and contraception.

A dedicated team of volunteers of women chatted about their own personal experiences, encouraging the youth to make good decisions, at a workshop facilitated by Adele Koolen, Tammy Taylor, Mrs South Africa and Mrs Charity.

After the sponsor, Essence Cosmetics, handed out free gifts to the first 100 attendees, the workshop began with a self-defence demonstration as well as a discussion on surviving an attack. This taught the young girls that they do indeed have the power and confidence to defend themselves during an unexpected situation.

Women4Women’s main goal is to improve the lives of the less fortunate by providing skills, training and mentorship. The founder of Women4Women is Cindy Nell-Roberts, a Miss South Africa and a Miss Universe runner-up in 2003, a television presenter and director of Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd.

She has spent over 15 years working with various charity projects and discovered that, above all, her passion in life is to help other women to improve their lives.

Women4Women’s mission is to ultimately create jobs, increase income, grow small female businesses and entrepreneurs thereby empower females of all ages in all spheres of life to improve their circumstances.

Nell-Roberts incorporated the work that Women4Women does into the workshop by hosting a life skills, a programme which focused on issues that influence and impact girls of today.